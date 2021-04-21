Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 448 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

