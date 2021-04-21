Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNKD. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

