Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,816,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Domtar by 616.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 652,457 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,551,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,214,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

