Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,182,000 after purchasing an additional 362,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 802,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 73,749 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

