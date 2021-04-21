PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to post $5.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.38 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $22.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $22.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.92 billion to $24.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,638. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

