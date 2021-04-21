Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

OXBDF stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

