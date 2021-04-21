Oxen (OXEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $647,349.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003324 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $100.33 million and approximately $647,349.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,014.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.72 or 0.04341248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.28 or 0.00486095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $968.33 or 0.01728723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.51 or 0.00727507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.17 or 0.00560865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00060229 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.50 or 0.00447200 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00244281 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,876,447 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

