Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OXBR opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a P/E ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 0.92. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

