Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
OXBR opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a P/E ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 0.92. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
