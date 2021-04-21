Owens Corning (OC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Owens Corning to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Owens Corning to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OC stock opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Longbow Research raised their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.91.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

