Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OVID. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.60 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $236.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

