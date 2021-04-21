Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.08.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

