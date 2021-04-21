Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total transaction of C$1,098,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 582,290 shares in the company, valued at C$7,999,034.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$15.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.86. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$64.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

