Oshkosh (OSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OSK opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

