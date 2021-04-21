Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $252.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. bought 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $25,835.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,321.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.