Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. purchased 1,411 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,321.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

