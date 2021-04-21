Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $57,179.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00276460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.53 or 0.01019972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.58 or 0.00663046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,549.16 or 0.99658210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

