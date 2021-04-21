Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.43 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. TheStreet lowered Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

