Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)’s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 1,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Orica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

