O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $575.00 to $600.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. O’Reilly Automotive traded as high as $536.56 and last traded at $532.78, with a volume of 1686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $530.52.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.60.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,938,047.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $495.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

