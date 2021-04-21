Orchid Island Capital’s (ORC) Sell Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jonestrading in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. Jonestrading’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.
NYSE:ORC opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
