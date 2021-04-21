Orchid Island Capital’s (ORC) Sell Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jonestrading in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. Jonestrading’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

