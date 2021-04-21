Orbs Reaches Market Cap of $344.27 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbs has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $344.27 million and approximately $585,203.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00094131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.60 or 0.00647094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00049575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

