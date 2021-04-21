Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ORAN stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange during the first quarter worth about $1,286,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 142.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

