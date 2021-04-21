Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. Oracle has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $6,751,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $115,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 14.5% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

