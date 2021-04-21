Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New $43,000 Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Sleep Number by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $119.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

