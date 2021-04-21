Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $32,000 in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $933,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,764,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,619,732 shares of company stock worth $1,878,505.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

