Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,095,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,776 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

