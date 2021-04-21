OptimizeRx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,553 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the typical volume of 851 call options.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

OptimizeRx stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.94. 8,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,280. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.73 million, a PE ratio of -122.74 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

