OptimizeRx Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,553 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average daily volume of 851 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.73 million, a P/E ratio of -122.74 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.