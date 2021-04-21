Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ OCC opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Optical Cable has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.07% of Optical Cable worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

