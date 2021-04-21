Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GANX stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutics to treat rare genetic and neurological disorders caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. The company through its in-licensed proprietary Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform, discovers novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins, identifies proprietary binding sites, and restores protein folding.

