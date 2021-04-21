Oppenheimer Increases Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $188.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

CSL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $175.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $177.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.69 and its 200 day moving average is $149.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after purchasing an additional 381,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,318,000 after purchasing an additional 262,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 115,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

