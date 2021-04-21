Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Raised to $38.00 at B. Riley

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of LPRO stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. 4,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,318. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 512,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after buying an additional 207,790 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $1,988,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.