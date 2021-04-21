Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

NYSE ONTO opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.26 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244,215 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,164,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 895,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after acquiring an additional 126,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 701,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after acquiring an additional 166,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

