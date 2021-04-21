Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

ONCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

