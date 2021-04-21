Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:OMC opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.