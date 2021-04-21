Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicell worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Omnicell by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 470,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 1,051.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 410,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 241,675 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.55. 2,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

