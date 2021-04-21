Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides products and services for human protein biomarker discovery worldwide. Its Olink Explore product line include protein biomarker assays primarily for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and inflammation; Olink Target product line comprise human protein biomarkers for monitoring immune system and downstream applications in clinical trials; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest, or a protein signature.

