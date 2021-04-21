Old Republic International (ORI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORI stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

