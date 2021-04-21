Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.25.

Shares of OKTA traded up $9.13 on Wednesday, reaching $274.93. 89,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.45 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 12 month low of $142.15 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $155,056,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,488,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Okta by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 144,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $27,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

