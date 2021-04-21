Oceaneering International (OII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Oceaneering International to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OII opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

