Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.54.

OSH opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.80. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,468,963 shares of company stock worth $404,774,151 over the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,721,000 after purchasing an additional 145,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,852 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 883,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

