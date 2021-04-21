Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,120 shares of company stock worth $6,728,245. 24.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLP opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 122.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.