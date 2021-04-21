Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 19,473 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.