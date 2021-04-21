Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of DMC Global worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $817.45 million, a P/E ratio of -132.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

