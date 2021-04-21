Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCPH. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.