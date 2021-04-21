Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of CEVA worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,621,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,215,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,283,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5,488.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

