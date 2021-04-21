Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 112,719 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 753,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,719 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

