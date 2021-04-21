NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Stock Position Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 458.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

NUBD stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $28.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50.

