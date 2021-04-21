NuShares 1-Day Volume Hits $33.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, NuShares has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $33.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00030016 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 273.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,856,913,891 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,631,773 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

