Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 8.5% Higher

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.09. 30,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 494,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.